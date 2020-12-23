‘It breaks our hearts to think this might be Leo’s last Christmas’: Family’s devastation after boy, 5, diagnosed with brain tumour

A north-east family are aiming to make special memories with their young son following the devastating news he has a brain tumour.

Leo Middleton, five, has been diagnosed with a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) – and his heartbroken family have been told he could have just months to live.

The Mintlaw youngster’s mum Rebecca and dad Barry had no idea anything was wrong until he had a “funny turn” at school.

Initially, they suspected he might have an infection. However, a scan showed Leo had a tumour in his brain stem.

Earlier this week, he started a course of radiotherapy. But medics have admitted there is nothing they can do beyond buying Leo more time.

Now his family are determined to make the most of the time they have together – and are aiming to make an extra-special trip to Disneyland.

© Supplied by Barry Middleton

Barry, 34, said: “It came as a real shock to us. Leo took a funny turn at school, and we took him to hospital.

“We just thought it was a bad infection and there was nothing more to it. But they did a CT scan at the hospital and it showed there was something not right in his brain stem. At that point, they sat us down and told us there were three types of thing it could be.

“The next day he went for an MRI scan. We were keeping our fingers crossed it wasn’t the DIPG, because with that one the outcome is always the same.

“When we found out it was, it was devastating. There are no words that can describe how we felt.

“To think there’s nothing out there that can solve this problem makes the feeling so much worse. Nobody has ever survived a DIPG.

“It’s heartbreaking to think this could possibly be Leo’s last Christmas.

“It’s not something you ever think will happen to you. You read about it happening to other people, but we didn’t think it would happen to us. We’ve no family history of anything like this.”

Leo and his family, including his three siblings Caiden, 9, Mia, 7 and one-year-old Rose, will spend the next seven weeks in Edinburgh as he receives specialist treatment.

A fundraising page has been set up to support them – and has already raised more than £20,000.

Barry said: “We are down there for seven weeks and we’ve got some of the family coming down with us to give us a bit of support. Everyone has been absolutely amazing and the generosity has been incredible. It’s amazing just how much people come together to help you out.

“It just leaves you with a lump in your stomach.

© Supplied by Rebecca Middleton

“All the treatment does is gives us extra time. If we didn’t get it and he didn’t have medication we might only have a matter of weeks left with him.

“The radiotherapy gives us as much time as possible but eventually it will start growing again.

“If we can get to six months on from his first course of radiotherapy, we will be able to get another – but you can only ever get it twice.”

Barry added: “It’s absolutely amazing. There’s so many people there who we had lost contact with and we haven’t seen for a long time – and they are offering to do things to help us.

“Total strangers are wanting to do something for us which we are so grateful for.

“I’m going to be off work for the foreseeable future and I’m self-employed so it’s going to be a huge help.”

Last week, Leo had a visit from his school friends before he began his treatment.

And the youngsters were joined by Aberdeen FC mascot Angus the Bull.

Barry said: “It means a lot. It brought a smile to his face and made him happy.

“He’s not been at school for the last few weeks – and that is probably him finished now. We don’t think he’ll be able to go back.

© Supplied by Barry Middleton

“It was the first time he played with his friends in weeks and it was heartwarming – it was amazing to see him playing away like there wasn’t a problem.

“To see him happy meant a lot to us.

“It’s given us a lot of happy memories.”

The family plan to make many more memories in the months ahead, and hope to be able to give Leo the trip of a lifetime.

Barry said: “Our main goal is to get Leo to Disneyland, if everything opens again. We want to take him away and just have the best time ever. It would mean so much if we were able to do that.

“Leo has the biggest heart. He’s kind and has a great sense of humour. He’s got a heart of gold.

“He loves a joke, especially pranking his dad!”

To help the family, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ourbabyleo

What is DIPG? Know the signs

The condition Leo is suffering from is called DIPG – diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

It is a type of tumour located in the brain stem. Primarily, it affects children between the ages of five and seven.

Around 10-15% of all brain tumours in children are DIPG and sadly, less than 10% survive for more than two years.

Doctors do not know what causes it – although researchers believe it could occur when the normal developmental process goes wrong.

Symptoms include odd eye movements, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and struggling to maintain balance.

Other signs could be drooping of part of the face or weakness in an arm or leg, as the tumour can press against part of the brain.

Nausea, vomiting and headaches are also symptoms, as DIPG leads to increased pressure in the skull.