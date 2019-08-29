Boy badly hurt in Aberdeen attack

A boy was left badly hurt following an attack in Aberdeen.

The incident, which involved two other children, happened at the cricket pitches near Broad Hill area at around 12.30pm on Monday.

As a result of the assault the young teenager required hospital treatment.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and are looking to trace a woman who tried to intervene, and the driver of a red van who helped the boy after the attack.

PC Nicholas Cow said: “Inquiries have been ongoing into this incident which left a boy badly hurt and requiring treatment at hospital.

“I appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to please get in touch.

“In particular we want to speak to a woman who tried to intervene at the time by shouting at the youngsters, as well as the driver of a red van who assisted the boy after.”

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 2018 of August 26.”