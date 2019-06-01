Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Aberdeen

A nine-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Aberdeen.

Police were alerted to the incident on Cove Road in the city at 4.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said a nine-year-old boy suffered superficial injuries after being hit by a white Kia Sportage.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed in both directions between Creel Road and Charleston Road following the incident but was reopened at 6.17pm.

Police confirmed nobody had been arrested in relation to the incident.