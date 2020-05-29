Boy, 9, raises more than £700 for Aberdeen cancer charity with challenge

More than £700 has been raised for an Aberdeen cancer unit after a nine-year-old decided to undertake the 2.6 Challenge

Cameron Elliot from Tarland was upset when he saw how many charities would be impacted by the cancellation of the London Marathon.

In response to this, the 2.6 Challenge was born, encouraging people across the country to get involved by doing activities and raising money for charity safely.

Cameron decided to do a number of challenges across a 7-day period in order to raise money for Friends of Anchor.

With the support of his mum, Melissa Chapman, 33, he is now on day five of his challenges.

Melissa said: “He heard about all the charities that were losing money this year with the London Marathon not going ahead.

“He’s doing the 2.6 Challenge. He set himself a goal to raise £260, and he’s now raised just over £700.

“It was about a week ago we set up the Virgin Just Giving page. He smashed the £260 target in a week – in 24 hours.

“His grandma has cancer and has been undergoing treatment and helped along by the Anchor Unit.

“That’s why he chose the Unit, because all the money raised goes into Aberdeen to benefit people in the city and Shire.”

The Aboyne Primary School pupil started his challenge on Monday and has so far accomplished a number of his goals which include hopping on each leg 26 times, walking for 2.6 miles and even filling as many water balloons as he can in 2.6 minutes.

His list revolves around the theme of the challenge and will even have the youngster planting and delivering 26 plants to his community.

Melissa said: “(On) Monday he set off and we walked four miles. Because it was such a nice day we decided just to carry on so we walked up to his dad’s work.

“Tuesday, he did his hopping and his skipping and he also started to make labels for his plant pots because he’s donating the plants and the pots to people.

“Yesterday, he did 26, 2.6 metre long jumps and planted his plants.

“Today, he delivered all 26 plants and he has walked and ran up the stairs 26 times.

“He’s still got to do his unicycling, his bike ride, filling in the water balloons and he’s got to put on 26 t-shirts in 2.6 minutes.”

The impressive feats have kept Cameron excited and entertained as he challenges himself.

“He’s loving it. The Anchor Unit gave him a red t-shirt so he’s up first thing in the morning and ready to do his challenges for the day.

“Last night it was pouring with rain and he had it in his head that we were delivering the plants, and that he was going to be walking up the stairs so, bless him, he had his wellie boots, his salopettes his waterproofs all ready and he was a bit disappointed this morning when it wasn’t raining.

“I think he was quite looking forward to showing people his willingness to be able to do it in any weather.

“He’s so happy, each time I say to him that’s another £10, another £20, he’s like ‘who from, who from?’ He’s just so excited and he can’t thank everybody enough.

“We’re very proud of him.

“To start with he said ‘I don’t think I’m going to raise my £260,’ but he got his £260 and he was chuffed to bits. He hit £300 he was happy, it just keeps going up and he was thrilled to bits.

“But really it’s just about the Anchor Unit. The love and the support that all the patients and their families received from them – we just can’t thank the people enough for donating and we can’t thank the Anchor Unit enough for what they do.”

To donate to Cameron’s appeal, visit his Virgin Money page here.

