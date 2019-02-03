Boy, 8, urges Aberdeen residents to use less plastic

A schoolboy is urging people living in Aberdeen to join him in a bid to cut down on plastic pollution.

Eco-friendly Thomas Truby is set to celebrate the first year of the Rubbish Club, which he founded to tackle the problem of litter in the north-east.

The eight-year-old started the group after watching Sir David Attenborough’s BBC series Blue Planet II and learning his favourite turtles were mistaking plastic bags for jellyfish.

It was during the February 2018 half-term holidays when he came up with the idea for the club, so this February he has decided to do a “Rubbish Club Litter Pick Marathon”.

Thomas and his team are hoping to collect as much rubbish as possible from all over Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and in the process, raise money for his favourite charity, the Marine Conservation Society.

He said: “Please don’t drop litter, think about the wildlife, our oceans and our future.

“The only club rule is ‘Don’t drop litter and pick up any you find’.

“When I grow up, I’d like to be a marine biologist and would love to work with Sea Turtles, I really want to save the turtles.”

Mum Gayl Truby Lazenby, 45, manages a Facebook page for the son’s club, which has over 900 followers from across the globe.

She said: “Thomas’s original plan was to help keep his village, Torphins, clean and put posters up in local businesses to encourage people to join the Rubbish Club.

“We also set up The Rubbish Club Facebook page to post photos of what Thomas and his friends had collected on their ‘rubbish walks’ and sharing lots of environmental posts as well as some plastic-free living tips.”

Thomas does litter picks wherever he goes in Aberdeen and the Shire.

He said: “It not just about looking after your own street, any litter anywhere can cause harm to the environment.”

It’s been a successful year for the youngster – he’s organised two successful beach cleans and also attended two organised by The Marine Conservation Society and RSPB/The Surfers Against Sewage.

Ahead of the first birthday of the Rubbish Club, Thomas said: “Everyone has a role to play in cutting down on plastic pollution, there is no Planet B.”