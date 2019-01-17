Boy, 6, taken to hospital after hit and run in Aberdeen city centre

A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being knocked down in a hit-and-run in Aberdeen city centre.

Police were today hunting for the driver of a small, dark Audi involved in the incident.

The incident happened on Skene Street, at the back of His Majesty’s Theatre, at around 4.40pm yesterday.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the road policing department, said: “We have already spoken to a large number of witnesses to this collision but I appeal to anyone who has information which would help us trace the vehicle and driver to contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20190116-2501.

“Similarly I appeal directly to the driver of the vehicle involved to come forward.”

Police said the boy suffered minor injuries in the incident.