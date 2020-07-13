Boy, 17, charged after police chase across Aberdeen

A teenager has been charged following a police chase through the streets of Aberdeen.

The 17-year-old is claimed to have ignored officers’ instructions to pull over while driving a silver BMW on Hilton Street on Sunday night.

He allegedly drove off with officers in pursuit of the vehicle, which was later found dumped in a lane near Hosefield Road.

Police said the teenager was charged with drug and road traffic offences following the incident.

An eyewitness said the car was being followed by five police cars and a motorbike and believes it was hitting speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

The man, who did not want to be named, watched the drama unfold while out walking along Queen’s Cross.

He noticed the flashing lights of the emergency vehicles and feared there could be a collision.

The man said: “I was out walking at Queen’s Cross when we noticed some flashing lights chasing a BMW that was going from Carden Place up Queen’s Road towards Anderson Drive.

“A little while later, the same car came back down King’s Gate and was racing down Fountainhall Road, easily going about 50 or 60mph.

“About 20 yards behind was a police motorbike with its lights on.

“That was followed by three white police cars.

“There was also a silver police vehicle with police dogs in it and another silver police car.

“It was unreal. It could have caused a serious accident. It was not what you normally expect to see on a quiet Sunday night.”

A police spokesman said: “Around 7.20 pm on Sunday July 12, a silver coloured BMW car failed to stop for police in Hilton Street, Aberdeen.

“A police pursuit ensued and a short time later the BMW car was found abandoned in a lane near to Hosefield Road, Aberdeen.

“The 17-year-old driver of the car was traced nearby and arrested and charged with alleged road traffic and drugs offences.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”