Boy, 16, due in court in connection with distubance outside north-east school

A sixteen-year-old boy is due to appear in court today in connection with a disturbance at a north-east school.

Police were called to Portlethen Academy yesterday afternoon following reports of an incident outside the school.

Despite rumours circulating on social media, it is understood no weapon was involved.

Sergeant Mark Conner from Police Scotland said: “Officers responded to reports of a disturbance outside Portlethen Academy around 1.35pm yesterday.

“I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and no one was injured as a result.

“A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.”