Boy, 16, charged in connection with wilful fireraising in Aberdeen

A teenager has been charged in connection with wilful fireraising in an Aberdeen community.

Police arrested and charged the 16-year-old boy after receiving reports of several fires in Torry, the majority of which happened at communal waste bins last month.

Constable Dan Connelly, of the Torry Community Policing Team, said: “Fires are dangerous, particularly to communal areas and I urge anyone who notices any suspicious behaviour to report their concerns to police immediately.

“I would also urge parents to discuss fire safety with young people to ensure they are aware of the risks and repercussions.”

A report will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Unit.