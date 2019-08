A teenager has been charged in connection with antisocial behaviour at a popular north-east park.

The alleged incident happened at Aden Country Park, near Mintlaw, on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3586 of August 20.

