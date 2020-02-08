Boy, 16, charged after reports of male brandishing knife at Aberdeen supermarket

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following reports of a person brandishing a knife at an Aberdeen supermarket.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a male “brandishing a very large knife” at the McDonald’s in Asda, Bridge of Dee, at around 3.45am.

Eyewitness Rebecca McGregor said: “One police vehicle turned up at the front door.

“There were another two cars at the roundabout and one at the bridge, three more on the bridge and a police 4×4.

“There was also a van, dog van and another car on Riverside Drive.”

Fire crews also joined police officers.

The 23-year-old nightclub photographer added: “It was very scary. I was trying to stay calm so I could take in as much details of clothes etc that I saw to pass onto the police but my adrenaline was through the roof.”

It’s understood that police dogs were involved in a search around the River Dee and Duthie Park areas.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to an incident on Garthdee Road.

She said: “A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance outside a supermarket in Garthdee Road, Aberdeen, to which police were called around 3.30am this morning.

“A report will be submitted to the relevant authority.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed crews had been called, however they were stood down as “one male had already been removed from the water”.