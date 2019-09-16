Boy, 16, charged after cocaine and cannabis seized in north-east town

A teenager has been charged following the recovery of cocaine and cannabis in the north-east.

Police seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis worth £1,600 from a car in Station Court, Banchory, on Thursday evening.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested and later charged in connection with this.

PC David Drysdale, of Banchory CPT, said: “We know that tackling drug crime remains a priority to our communities, and so it remains a priority to us, and we’ll continue to target such activity through proactive patrols.

“If you have information about the supply of drugs, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.