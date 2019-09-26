Boy, 16, charged after car broken into on Aberdeen street

A teenager has been charged after a car was broken into in an Aberdeen community.

The incident took place in the Abbotswell Road area of Kincorth at around 12.45am this morning.

Officers have confirmed a 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with breaking into a car.

A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Officers are following a positive line of inquiry to trace a second person linked to the incident.

Insp Jackie Knight, from the Nigg Community Policing Team, said: “I’d like to commend the great work of a local dog unit, in addition to officers from my team.”