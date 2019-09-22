Boy, 15, charged in connection with attempted robbery at Aberdeen shop

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery at a busy shop in an Aberdeen community.

Police launched an investigation after the Spar store on Provost Watt Drive in the Kincorth area was targeted on Thursday at around 10pm.

Now officers have charged a teenage boy in relation to the incident.

The youngster will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.

DC Emma Low, of Aberdeen CID, said: “I would like to thank all those who assisted with our inquiries.”

Community leaders earlier spoke of their shock at the incident, which left two staff who were working at the time uninjured but “shaken”.

Police also launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward with information.

Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor Alex Nicoll said in the aftermath of the incident: “My thoughts go out to the staff who have no doubt been traumatised by this event.”

Fellow ward councillor Stephen Flynn said after the incident: “The shop is an incredibly busy one and I would encourage anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.”