Boy, 15, charged after defibrillator in north-east town vandalised

A teenager has been charged after defibrillator in a north-east town was vandalised.

The life-saving equipment at Aberchirder’s pharmacy was damaged on Saturday.

Officers have today confirmed a 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the vandalism.

He will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

PC Lauren Chapman, who led inquiries, said: “The defibrillator has been repaired and will be returned to the pharmacy in due course.

“We are grateful to members of the public who have supported us while enquiries were carried out.”