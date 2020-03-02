Boy, 15, charged after assault and attempted robbery in Aberdeen

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an assault and an attempted robbery in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 6.15pm on Thursday February 13 in the Tullos Place area of the city.

According to officers the “sustained assault” saw one man targeted by a group.

The man was not seriously injured.

Detective Constable Ailsa McKain, of Aberdeen CID, said: “This was a sustained assault, where one man was targeted by a group.

“Thankfully the victim was not seriously injured, however an incident of this nature has the potential to have more serious implications.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace and charge the other persons responsible.”