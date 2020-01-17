Boy, 14, taken to hospital after being hit by car in north-east town

A teenager was taken to hospital after being hit by a car yesterday.
It’s understood the boy was on his way home from school in Huntly at the time.
The 14-year-old was taken to hospital, however he did not suffer serious injuries.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 4pm after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car on West Park Street in Huntly.
“He was taken to hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.”