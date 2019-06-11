Boy, 14, charged in connection with vandalism at former north-east care home

A schoolboy has been charged in connection with the alleged vandalism of a former care home.

Windows at Bucksburn Care Home on Kepplehills Road, which has lain empty for several years, were believed to have been smashed at the weekend.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene and a 14-year-old was later charged.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received the call on Sunday at around 7.20pm to the Pepperwood Care Home on Kepplehills Road.

“He will be reported to the youth justice management unit.

“Inquiries are still ongoing.”

Firefighters were also called out to the site later in the evening to deal with reports of a building being on fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “We received a call at 10.09pm.

“We sent two appliances to the scene.

“It was out on arrival and we didn’t have any tools in use.”

The nursing home was closed suddenly in 2014 after managers were warned to make “immediate improvements” on the back of a damning report published the previous year.

Inspectors had raised concerns about the supervision of residents.

Staff had to find new homes for the 16 people living in the building.

At the time Pepperwood Care, the company operating the home, insisted the closure had nothing to do with the standard of care, stating that the business was “financially unviable”.

The building was said to have needed “significant investment”.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett, pictured inset, who is councillor for the area, said: “It’s a real shame when this sort of thing happens.

“More respect should be shown for property and to have it happen at a care home which has offered help to people is particularly sad and in the vicinity of the community church.”