Boy, 14, charged after fire at north-east soft play area

A teenager has been charged in connection with a wilful fireraising incident at a north-east community centre.

The Amazone soft play area at Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre has been closed indefinitely after a small fire on Friday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Now police have confirmed they are treating the incident as wilful fireraising and have charged a 14-year-old boy in relation to it,

A spokesman for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “The damage is being assessed with the aim of making repairs as soon as possible to get the facility back up and running at the earliest opportunity.”