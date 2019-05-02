Saturday, May 4th 2019 Show Links
Boy, 14, charged after Aberdeen teacher ‘assault’

by Reporter
02/05/2019, 12:00 pm
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a teacher was allegedly assaulted at an Aberdeen school.

The incident occurred at the school, which cannot be named for legal reasons, at lunchtime on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old, who is believed to be a pupil at the school, has now been charged in connection with the incident.

The 33-year-old man was not injured as a result of the incident, which is understood to have taken place in the grounds of the school.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 14-year-old boy has been charged following an assault on a 33-year-old man in Aberdeen.

“The incident occurred at around 1.50pm on Tuesday.”

The spokeswoman added that the man had not been injured in the incident and that a report will now be sent to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment because it was now a police matter.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery committee convener, said: “While I wouldn’t comment on individual people, any teacher or other member of staff who are assaulted in their line of work, in schools or any other line of service, is unacceptable.”

