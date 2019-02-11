Boy, 14, charged after assault in north-east town

A schoolboy has been charged after an assault near a north-east supermarket.

The incident happened near Morrisons in Banchory last Tuesday.

Officers have confirmed a 14-year-old boy has been charged and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Sergeant Keith Greig from the Banchory Community Policing Team said: “The alleged assault was reported to police two days after the incident and, following scrutiny of mobile phone footage, officers were able to identify and charge the male.

“I would like to thank all those who assisted officers during the inquiry and the wider community for joining with us and condemning such crimes and the videoing of them.”