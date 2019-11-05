Boy, 14, tried to use aerosol can and lighter in alleged attack on Aberdeen shopping centre security guard

A teenager has been charged after an alleged assault at an Aberdeen shopping centre.

The 14-year-old boy attempted to use an aerosol can and lighter to injure a member of staff at the Bon Accord Shopping Centre on Thursday.

Police confirmed he was arrested and charged after officers scoured CCTV.

A report will be submitted the youth justice management unit.

Sergeant Andy Sawers said: “This incident had the potential to cause horrible lasting injuries but fortunately the can failed to engage and no persons were injured.

“This type of incident is unacceptable and possession of such items in these circumstances will only lead to police interaction.

“There was no risk to the wider public in relation to this isolated incident and I’d like to thank the staff at Bon Accord and the members of the public who also assisted with identifying this male and ensuring he was dealt with swiftly.”