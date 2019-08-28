Boy, 12, suffers head injuries ‘tombstoning’ at north-east harbour

A 12-year-old boy suffered head injuries after tombstoning at a north-east harbour.

Emergency services, including HM Coastguard, RNLI and paramedics, were called to Gourdon Harbour, pictured, at around 5.30pm yesterday.

Teams were scrambled to the scene from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Montrose.

The boy was plucked from the water and given treatment by paramedics for a head injury before he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Coastguard officer Gordon Barton issued a warning today.

He said: “Jumping off harbour walls and other structures into water can be really dangerous.

“What might have been a deep pool can become a shallow puddle just a few hours later and you do not know what else is below the water. Please don’t jump into the unknown.”

The youngster was believed to have been jumping into the sea off the harbour wall at Gourdon when the incident happened.

A bystander rescued him before emergency workers arrived on scene.

The boy, who was knocked unconscious in the accident, regained consciousness before he was taken to hospital.

He suffered face injuries and needed surgery.

He was out of the water by the time emergency crews reached the harbour.