Seriously injured boy, 12, airlifted to hospital after crash in north-east village

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a car in a north-east village.

The accident, which involved a maroon Ford car, happened at Portknockie Harbour at around 7.30pm on Monday.

As a result the 12-year-old boy, who had been playing with friends in the area, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Officers are today appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the car around that time to contact police on 101.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the road policing department said: “Our inquiries into this incident continue, we have spoken to several witnesses already but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the alleged collision or who saw the maroon-coloured Ford motorcar around that time.

“Anyone with any information who has not yet come forward, should contact police by calling 101.”