News / Local Boy, 11, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Aberdeen By Ellie Milne 02/11/2021, 6:34 pm Updated: 02/11/2021, 6:36 pm Police are currently at the scene outside Mannofield Church in Aberdeen An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Aberdeen. The incident occurred outside Mannofield Church on Great Western Road at around 4.30pm. Officers are currently at the scene. A police spokesman said: “At about 4:30pm a child was hit by a car outside Mannofield Church on Great Western Road in Aberdeen. “Officers are at the scene and an 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital.”