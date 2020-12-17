Boy, 10, rescued from mud at north-east park

Emergency services were called out this afternoon to rescue a 10-year-old boy who had become stuck in mud at a north-east park.

Fire crews and the police attended the incident in Edzell Muir today at about 4.45pm.

The boy had been trapped in mud, with two appliances from Brechin called out to assist.

Water rescue units from Aberdeen were also paged, but were stood down soon after.

A member of the public helped to rescue the boy.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 4.48pm to help a youth that was stuck in the mud in Edzell.

“We sent two appliances from Brechin and called out two water rescue units.

“A member of public freed the youth and we received the stop message at 5.27pm.”