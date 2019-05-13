Boy, 10, injured after being hit by car in Aberdeen

A 10-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.

The boy was cycling on Garthdee Road, Bridge of Dee, near the roundabout for B&Q and Sainsbury’s, when he was hit by a Volkswagen Passat just after 2.30pm yesterday, police said.

Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he was found to have escaped with no broken bones.

Garthdee Road was closed eastbound for about two hours, reopening just after 5pm, but the westbound side of the road was unaffected.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.36pm and it appears to be a collision between a vehicle and a child.

“The boy was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be looked over. He was kept in hospital overnight.

“He was complaining of pain in his back and pelvic area, but suffered no broken bones.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said firefighters were sent to the scene to help police and paramedics manage traffic.

She added: “We received a call at 2.39pm and sent two appliances from North Anderson Drive and one appliance from Central Station in Aberdeen.

“The crews assisted police with traffic management and left the scene at 3.13pm.”