Boxing fan attacked woman’s parents on first date – and after stepdad threw snake at him

A couple’s first date ended on a violent note when the man battered the woman’s parents following a row over the Mayweather vs McGregor boxing match.

Zachary Grey smashed a picture frame over the stepdad’s head, before launching a frenzied attack with an ornament, kicks and punches.

He had gone home with his date when her stepdad threw a snake at him as an “icebreaker” before the pair rowed over the high-profile boxing match and Grey became violent.