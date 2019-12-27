Boxing Day sales attract thousands to Aberdeen city centre

Thousands of shoppers flocked to Aberdeen city centre to pick up Boxing Day bargains.

It is traditionally known as one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with many high street retailers marking down pre-Christmas Day prices by as much as 70%.

Aberdeen was no different to the rest of the country, with thousands of people taking to the streets to bargain hunt and the shopping centres proved to be a popular spot.

Festive displays were taken down by employees working over the Christmas period and replaced with the sale prices.

Many retailers opened their doors early, including Next, which began welcoming keen customers in at 6am to several of its Aberdeen stores.

Craig Stevenson, manager at the Bon Accord centre, described the day as being good for business.

He said: “We were pretty busy very early on.

“There were quite a lot of people out to get a bargain, and the rest of the day is always pretty busy, too. There’s definitely a lot of bargain-hunters out there.

“I think at one point, there were about 500 people in the queue at Next when they opened.

“Retail is obviously a challenge at the moment, but what it does mean is that retailers had some pretty good bargains.”

He added that the end of the year had stayed pretty steady compared with Black Friday, another popular weekend on the festive shopping calendar.

A spokeswoman for Union Square said: “It’s been busy throughout December and that continued on Boxing Day.

“There are some great offers available at the centre.

“We had big queues at Pandora and River Island from first thing yesterday morning and expected it to be a busy day as we saw people combine their sale shopping with a meal at one of our restaurants or a visit to the cinema.”