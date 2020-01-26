North-east woman gets Botox injections to help her live life to the full

A young woman has told how she had Botox injections as part of her treatment for a bowel condition.

Hannah Littlejohn, from Inverurie, was diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) after suffering intense pains and problems with bloating.

She spent three years battling ill health, which included bouts of nausea and vomiting, before she was diagnosed with the condition.

The 25-year-old had a stoma bag fitted in 2016 to help her manage her illness.

And she recently became one of a few people in the north-east to receive an unusual treatment – Botox injections – to help her manage the condition.

The hairdresser now wants to give other young people with similar medical issues the confidence to live life to the full.

She has written a number of articles for the Colostomy Association, accompanied with photos of her displaying both her surgery scars and stoma bag.

But she admitted it took time for her to adjust to the changes.

She said: “I was really afraid to go swimming. I didn’t want to go on the beach on holiday without covering myself up and then I got the confidence to do that.

“I think if young girls and guys see other young people live life like that, it will make them confident enough to do it as well.

“I want to get the message out there, especially for young girls who are going through that kind of thing. To let them know it’s okay, that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I just want to raise awareness of bowel conditions and how amazing the surgeons are in Aberdeen.”

Hannah had stoma surgery four years ago and faces further procedures in the future.

She expects to have an additional stoma bag fitted this year and medics are also considering an operation to remove her large bowel.

Describing her condition, she said: “I had really intense stomach pains and quite bad bloating, nausea and vomiting, including blood through my stool.

“There was a feeling of not being well, but knowing that something is not right in your body.”

She said her illness is a combination of IBD and a severe functional disorder.

Hannah was given the opportunity of having Botox to help reduce the pain.

She said: “I was one of very few patients in Aberdeen who went through a procedure which involves injections in the lower body with Botox.

“The Botox took away the pain but it returned six weeks later because the procedure only lasts a certain length of time.”

Aileen McKinley, a consultant surgeon at NHS Grampian, said the procedure, which is commonly used to reduce facial wrinkles by paralysing underlying muscles, said the injections are sometimes offered to patients suffering chronic pain.

She said: “Botulinum A toxin (Botox) injection is an effective treatment for pain from muscle spasm in many parts of the body.

“It can be effective for patients with chronic pelvic pain and those with problems with having bowel movements.

“Most patients have at least some relief in their pain after treatment with Botox. In about one half of patients the pain goes away. It usually takes about one to two weeks to start feeling relief and the injection can be repeated if needed.”

Hannah credits her strong support network with helping her to build up her own confidence.

She said: “Through my time in hospital over the past five to seven years my mum and dad have been incredible. They have taken time off work to attend hospital appointments with me, and they have been in and out of A&E through the night with me.

“My stoma nurses are amazing, they have a lot of patients to see in Aberdeen but are always there at the other end of the phone to help.”