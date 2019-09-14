North-east bothy boss set for festival

The co-founder of a north-east firm is set to speak at a popular food festival.

Wes Lewis, who founded the Seafood Bothy, based in Stonehaven, along with wife Maria, will be one of four north-east speakers at the Deeside Local Food Festival.

Wes and Maria first visited the event a year ago, and it sparked the idea for their business.

The festival, which is returning for its fifth year, will take place tomorrow at Cults Academy in Aberdeen.

It will feature a total of 74 food and drink businesses, the majority of which hail from either Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire.

The event will also include a local produce market with more than 50 stalls.

The Seafood Bothy was born after Maria spotted some vintage horseboxes at last year’s festival.

From the converted horse box on Stonehaven Pier she now serves up seafood street food caught by keen fisherman Wes.