NHS Grampian bosses head to Oz in bid to recruit nurses

Health chiefs are jetting to the other side of the world in an attempt to help tackle the region’s nursing crisis.

Senior staff from NHS Grampian are being sent to recruitment events in four major Australian cities, on a three-week trip that will cost tens of thousands of pounds.

The board claims it has been forced to take “creative” approaches to attracting staff to fill the number of vacancies in the area, which are currently the highest in Scotland.

The board also said it hoped sending the delegation of senior staff across the globe “may prove better value for money” than using employment agencies to plug the gaps.