Bosses confirm Aberdeen nightclub has closed its doors for the final time

Bosses confirmed a city nightclub has closed its doors for the final time, after staff were told the business would not make it through the pandemic.

Management of Nox said they were “gutted” to announce the Justice Mill Lane venue would remain closed once lockdown ends.

Owners Signature Pub Group said they understood the need for the restrictions but blamed uncertainty around nightclubs reopening for the decision.

The firm’s directors include Nic Wood, eldest son of oil industry billionaire Sir Ian Wood.

Staff have been put on a 30-day formal consultation and it is understood were informed on Wednesday evening.

Company director Louise MacLean told The P&J: “We are gutted to announce that, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions on late night entertainment, Nox will not be reopening.

“None of us wanted this day to come but Covid-19 has brought massive uncertainty to the entire hospitality industry and nightclubs have been some of the worst-affected businesses.

“With no clarity on when the doors can reopen, we’ve been left with no alternative but to cease trading for good.

“A formal 30 day consultation period has commenced and this allows an opportunity for all questions to be posed and answered

“While we fully understand the need for the Covid-19 restrictions, they have severely impacted the late night hospitality sector making decisions like this regrettable but inevitable.”

Signature Pubs also runs The Spiritualist across the road in Langstane Place and Paramount, Bon Accord Street.

Ms MacLean confirmed further issues at Paramount, another venue reliant on a bustling nightlife.

She added: “We’ve been able to safeguard the jobs of the operations team at Paramount but due to our limited operating hours going forward with it very much being a late night venue without food, we’ve unfortunately had to place the eight door staff into a very open period consultation with all options being explored.”