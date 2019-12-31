Bosses back plans to give iconic Aberdeen landmark a clean

Conservation bosses have backed plans to clean up an iconic Aberdeen city centre building.

Proposals to scrub up the granite of Aberdeen Music Hall and rid it of grime and dirt were lodged with the city council last month.

Bridge of Don-based David Chouman Architect has applied for permission to clean the Union Street venue on behalf of Aberdeen Performing Arts.

It aims to clean outside the building by using steam cleaning and manual brushing.

Historic Environment Scotland has given the proposed scheme its backing.

In a letter, the body said:“We note that the proposals comprise a soft non-abrasive cleaning of the granite to address patchy soiling and staining which has accumulated since previous cleaning projects.

“We are satisfied that this sets out an appropriately cautious approach.”