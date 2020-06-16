Bosses at historic north-east castle tell of disappointment after saw used to cut through door

The manager of a historic north-east castle has spoken of his disappointment about it was broken into.

A mechanical saw was used in the break-in at Dunnottar Castle, nothing was stolen, though the door was damaged.

The main door, which was manufactured in the 1920s, was breached between 4pm on Wednesday and 9am yesterday.

Entrance was gained to the grounds and afterwards an attempt was made to enter a further locked building.

It is the second time the castle has been targeted in the last couple of months, with the door damaged in April.

Jim Wands, manager at Dunnottar Castle, says the damage has “set back the team’s plans for reopening the castle” when it is safe to do so, post lockdown.

“There’s only two of us that aren’t furloughed at the moment, which means that all of our time has been spent maintaining the building and preparing it for when we can open again,” Jim added.

“This is obviously a major distraction for us that we could do without at the moment. We’re now having to spend more time and money on reviewing our security and fitting a new door.”

Nothing was stolen from the premises, with Jim adding that “there’s nothing worth stealing within the castle”.

“It’s laughable that someone or several people have broken in to presumably steal things from the building because no items have any value.

“People come to the castle and visit the surrounding area to spend money and see the sights which brings a lot to the Scottish economy, so the fact that someone (or multiple people) have gone out of their way to damage the building on not one but two occasions is shocking to me.

“If anyone has any information at all, please get in touch with us or Police Scotland.”

Police were alerted by a jogger who reported damage to the door whilst passing the Castle.

PC Graeme Robertson, of the Stonehaven Community Policing Team, said: “Currently we are trying to narrow the time frame as to when this took place.

“I would appeal to all joggers, metal detectors and other members of the public to report anything they may have seen, no matter how seemingly insignificant.

“This is damage to a property of historic importance, not only to the residents of Stonehaven, that it overlooks, but to Scotland”.

Police would urge anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident 0853 of 15/6/20 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s absolutely appalling that Dunnottar Castle has been targeted for a second time in as many months.

“The damage which has been sustained to such a historic and iconic landmark in the north-east is despicable.

“It’s more important than ever that we protect our beauty spots during such a difficult time.

“I would encourage anyone to get in contact with the police if they have any information which could help officers with their investigation.”