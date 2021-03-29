Show Links
News / Local

Boss of Aberdeen John Lewis says ‘stakes are very high and very real’ in letter to shoppers devastated by closure plans

by Andrew Murphy of John Lewis
29/03/2021, 7:24 pm Updated: 29/03/2021, 7:53 pm
© John LewisAndrew Murphy says he realises how important the closure-threatened John Lewis store is to Aberdeen
Andrew Murphy says he realises how important the closure-threatened John Lewis store is to Aberdeen

Andrew Murphy, partner and executive director of operations, John Lewis Partnership, writes an open letter to Evening Express readers.

I joined the John Lewis Partnership in Aberdeen in 1992, having made the city my second home as a student at the university and wanting to settle here rather than flit back to Edinburgh.

Starting out in the haberdashery department, I learned and fell in love with my trade over five happy years in the George Street shop and I was proud to come back, after years away, to become the store director in 2004.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe