Plans lodged to build new flats in Aberdeen city centre

Plans to create 28 new homes in Aberdeen city centre have been lodged.

The applications, which were lodged last week, would see apartments created on Maberly Street, near Broadford Works, and at the western end of Union Street, near Holburn Junction.

The Maberly Street plans would demolish the former site of the Scotsapress print shop, replacing it with the four storey, 16-flat development.

Made up of two-bedroom flats, the building would also have parking space on the ground floor.

The Union Street application would see a former office block re-purposed and turned into 12 flats, with an extension placed on top of the building.

The C-listed building currently houses a dry cleaners and DWP assessment centre on the ground floor.

The homes would be a mix of one and two-bedroom flats, with parking at the rear of the building on Thistle Place.

Applicant Baxel Limited has applied for listed building consent for the project, as well as a change of use from offices to homes.

Adrian Watson, the chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said anything that encourages more people to live in the centre of city would get his backing.

He said: “We are pleased to see applications like this coming forward for consideration.

“This is a desire to see a shift of people back into the heart of the city to take up residence and more ‘city centre living’.

“We all understand that the ‘High Street’ and wider city centre needs to continue to evolve, whether this is through further uptake of city centre living or more companies relocating to this iconic part of the city and north-east.

“The increased footfall which has already been witnessed by several office developments will do much for building on the vibrancy of our regional capital city centre.”

A final date for a decision on the plans is March 3.