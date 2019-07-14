New Aberdeen housing development boss aims for progress

A growing Aberdeen city development has appointed a new project manager.

Ryan Swan will manage the growth of the 3,000-home Countesswells development.

The community in the west of Aberdeen is being taken forward by Countesswells Development Limited, part of the Stewart Milne Group.

Chartered civil engineer Ryan said: “I’m proud and privileged to be offered the opportunity to build on the progress achieved by the specialist team who have already made Countesswells both unique and award- winning.”

Alex Goodfellow, group managing director at Stewart Milne Group, said: “With extensive experience of working on both infrastructure and new-builds, Ryan is a welcome addition to our team of passionate experts.”

