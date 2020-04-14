Borr Drilling urged to reconsider redundancy plans for 230 North Sea workers

An offshore drilling firm has been urged to reconsider after outlining plans to make 230 North Sea employees redundant.

Borr Drilling, whose UK base is in Westhill, has sent out an email to staff, seen by Energy Voice, stating it is “unable to secure future employment for all employees” and has started a redundancy consultation process.

The email, from North Sea operations director Ray Watkins, makes no mention of the potential for employees to be furloughed under the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme.