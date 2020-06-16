Boris the police pup training to patrol the north-east

A new police pup will be patrolling the streets of the north-east.

Boris is the newest recruit to the police dog unit which is based in the region.

He is a ten week old Sprocker Spaniel and will train to become a specialist search dog.

During the early stages of his development he will be exposed to varying environments to build his confidence and maximise and develop his natural traits and abilities.

Inspector Calum Welsh said: “The addition of a pup is always an exciting time and is a welcome addition to Police Scotland’s specialist operations.

“Boris will receive regular instructor-led training over the coming months where his development will be constantly monitored.

“I am sure Boris will be a great asset in the future and will help keep people in the North East, and further afield, safe.”

So, recently under cover of darkness Boris the puppy visited Aberdeen Railway Station as part of the process of familiarising him with the various environments he'll work in. We weren't allowed to tell you, but his arrival has now been announced by @polscotdogs so here he is! pic.twitter.com/TqpQtJplAS — BTP North Scotland (@BTPNorthScot) June 16, 2020

The pup was donated by a member of the public within Aberdeenshire who allowed the police to take their pick from the litter.

The six puppies were assessed at eight weeks of age and all showed the correct attributes for a life fighting crime.

As a result of the successful puppy aptitude tests, a second pup was offered and has been allocated to a handler at the West Dog Unit in Glasgow.

Specialist search dogs within Police Scotland can be donated, sourced through specialist breeders or dog rescue centres.