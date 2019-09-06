In Pictures: Boris Johnson visits Peterhead fish market and Banchory Farm

Boris Johnson visited Peterhead fish market and a farm near Banchory this morning.

The Prime Minister is in the north-east today to coincide with the publication of Lord Bews Review and the announcement of funding for Scottish farmers.

As well as an announcement that £160 million of European convergence funding will go to Scottish farmers that was contained in this week’s spending review, he also promised £51.4 million over the next two years.

The funding was announced as the UK Government confirmed it would work to ensure cash for farmers is fairly allocated across the whole of the UK, and that the industry will be ready for a “prosperous future” outside of the European Union.

The Prime Minister also paid a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory.

He is expected to stay overnight at Balmoral with the Queen.