Boris Johnson urged to block oil project he hasn’t heard of by 80,000 people

A letter signed by 80,000 people calling for the Prime Minister to block an oil project he claimed to have no knowledge of was dropped off at 10 Downing Street today by campaigners.

The joint letter from Friends of the Earth (FoE), FoE Scotland and Oil Change International says the Cambo development, west of Shetland, would devastate the climate and compromise the UK’s net-zero goal.

Mr Johnson said yesterday in an interview with the BBC that he had no knowledge of the proposals from Siccar Point Energy and Shell, which seek to deliver more than 150 million barrels in the first phase.

Read the full article here.