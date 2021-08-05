Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Boris Johnson urged to block oil project he hasn’t heard of by 80,000 people

By David Bradley
05/08/2021, 2:35 pm
Campaigners hand in an open letter signed by over 80,000 people to Downing Street opposing the huge new Cambo oil field off Shetland. Stop Cambo / David Mirzoeff
Campaigners hand in an open letter signed by over 80,000 people to Downing Street opposing the huge new Cambo oil field off Shetland. Stop Cambo / David Mirzoeff

A letter signed by 80,000 people calling for the Prime Minister to block an oil project he claimed to have no knowledge of was dropped off at 10 Downing Street today by campaigners.

The joint letter from Friends of the Earth (FoE), FoE Scotland and Oil Change International says the Cambo development, west of Shetland, would devastate the climate and compromise the UK’s net-zero goal.

Mr Johnson said yesterday in an interview with the BBC that he had no knowledge of the proposals from Siccar Point Energy and Shell, which seek to deliver more than 150 million barrels in the first phase.

Read the full article here.