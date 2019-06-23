Boris Johnson plans to ‘turbocharge’ region’s economy with free port in Aberdeen or Peterhead

Boris Johnson is privately considering proposals to establish a free port in the north-east if he becomes Prime Minister – potentially creating thousands of jobs and pulling in international investment.

Senior sources on the Tory politician’s team have said “discussions are progressing” about giving either Aberdeen or Peterhead “free port status” following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

A free port is a zone within a country that is treated, for customs purposes, as an independent jurisdiction.

This means goods can be manufactured, imported and exported in the zone without incurring normal barriers to trade like tariffs and customs duties.

Sources close to Mr Johnson said the former foreign secretary is considering establishing a network of free ports across the UK post-Brexit in a bid to “turbocharge” the economy.