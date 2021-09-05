Boris Johnson arrives at Balmoral for weekend with Queen

Boris Johnson has been spotted arriving for a weekend with the Queen at Balmoral.

A motorcade said to contain the prime minister arrived at the Deeside estate on Saturday.

At about 5pm a large police vehicle pulled up at the Balmoral car park just off the banks of the River Dee.

A small crowd of tourists had gathered near the gates for some selfies at the famous spot when word spread that an important arrival was expected.

Two armed police officers were stationed near the gates along with what appeared to be royal representatives from the estate.

A small handful of press photographers advised that the prime minister and his family were expected, and quickly started snapping photographs when the cavalcade of Range Rovers with blacked-out windows appeared.

They weren’t the only ones disappointed not to glimpse the UK leader at Balmoral.

One dismayed tourist bemoaned that she didn’t even catch the sight of a mop of blonde hair through the tinted glass.

The Daily Mail has reported that Boris Johnson is attending Balmoral with his wife Carrie and 16-month-old son Wilfred.