Booze-fuelled lout who threw rocks at moving cars handed supervision

A drunken yob who threw rocks at cars, while celebrating his release from prison has avoided being sent back to jail.

Kasim Javed had spent most of the year inside HMP Grampian, but after getting released on June 25 he overdid his celebrations, first throwing rocks at vehicles and then trying to bite a police officer.

One terrified driver was forced to duck as Javed picked up a large stone at the roadside and launched it at the vehicle, causing £600 worth of damage.

The 33-year-old had been warned he could be facing a speedy return to a jail cell, but after sentence was deferred for reports, Sheriff Mark Stewart instead opted to hand him supervision and a curfew.

He imposed a two-year supervision order and a four-month curfew.

Javed, of Richmond Walk, Aberdeen, previously admitted two charges of culpable and reckless conduct and one of assaulting a police officer.

Accused was ‘unpredictable and verbally abusive’

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 10.40pm on June 26, one of the witnesses was driving on Wellington Road.

“As he passed the junction with Balnagask Road he heard a loud thud and observed the accused at the side of the road.”

The driver pulled over to check for damage but did not find any so carried on driving.

Ms Kerr said: “Another witness driving his car observed the accused standing with his right arm back as if he was about to throw something at the vehicle.

“He was observed to pick up a large rock and forcefully throw it at the car, causing the witness to duck.

“This was filmed by another witness who was within the car.”

The rock left two large dents to rear door panels which cost around £600 to repair.

Police were contacted.

After being placed in the back of a police vehicle, Javed became “unpredictable and verbally abusive”.

Javed was ‘very, very drunk’

He tried to get out of the vehicle, and when prevented from doing so made “multiple attempts” to bite one of the officers.

Defence agent Graham Morrison admitted his client had an “unenviable record”.

He said: “He’s spent most of the past year in custody. That came to an end on Friday, June 25.”

Mr Morrison said his client had essentially “requested” jail when being sentenced previously over other offences.

He said: “He wanted to be in custody. He wanted to get away from the issues he had when at liberty.”

The solicitor explained Javed was now in a much better position with “light at the end of the tunnel” and did not want to return to prison.

He added: “The error was he celebrated the night he got out of jail. He was very, very drunk.”

Mr Morrison said: “When I read the charges to him he had no idea why he was there.”

