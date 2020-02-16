Boosting mobile phone signal in north-east is ‘top priority’ says MP

Boosting mobile phone connectivity in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine remains a “top priority” for the UK Government, according to the local MP.

Conservative MP Andrew Bowie has campaigned for better digital connectivity across his constituency since being elected in 2017.

He has worked on the rollout of the Shared Rural Network Initiative, co-funded by the UK Government, which could make coverage problems a thing of the past.

Splitting the cost with the Government, operator EE is building more than 400 new sites across the UK and upgrading its network to 4G.

Five of these sites are planned in the area or are due to be activated.

Mr Bowie said: “Connectivity across West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine is one of the most urgent issues in my constituency and I want to see full coverage mobile rolled out throughout my constituency.”