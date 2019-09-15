Boost for plans to create transport interchange in north-east town

Plans to redevelop a north-east freight yard into a transport interchange have been handed a boost.

Network Rail has now lent its backing to the proposals for Inverurie Freight Yard.

And the body has confirmed the Scottish Freight Sites Group would support the removal of Inverurie Freight Yard from the Supplementary Strategic Freight Site List in order for the yard to be redeveloped.

Ward councillor Neil Baillie said: “This is very good news for Inverurie and Aberdeenshire. This is something people have wanted in Inverurie for a very long time.

“Now, with the freight companies agreeing to release the yard, a transport interchange providing increased parking, a bus terminus away from our town hall and possibly a taxi rank linked to forthcoming improvements to the railway service following the extensive line upgrade, we can take a step further to a transport interchange for Inverurie becoming a reality.”

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We’re committed to helping Aberdeenshire Council progress the interchange at the earliest opportunity. Discussions are ongoing, but we wouldn’t be able to set a timescale for the project at this point.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We have previously developed outline proposals for a potential transport interchange at Inverurie Station.

“Whilst officers understand that the land currently allocated as a freight yard is now available to Network Rail for other purposes, we will be meeting with them in the coming weeks to discuss next steps. Updated plans will need to go through our internal procedures regarding capital and revenue funding.”

In 2014 Network Rail gave notice of its intention to dispose of the yard, however the site was first used as the main depot for equipment used in the expansion of the Inverness to Aberdeen railway line.