Boost for north-east power network as progress made on two projects

The north-east’s electricity network has been given a boost as work continues on a £2million upgrade.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is in currently upgrading equipment in Macduff and Elgin.

In Macduff, SSEN is investing £1.2 million in the local substation by replacing transformers and switchgear with new, upgraded equipment.

This investment will boost the resilience of the network serving over 6,500 properties in the local area and allow for future growth in electricity demand.

In Elgin, engineers are progressing a £700,000 project at Ashgrove substation to replace equipment installed in the 1960s. The replacement of ageing equipment with modern infrastructure will ensure a continued secure and reliable supply of electricity for almost 4,700 residents and local businesses.

Michael Hilferty, head of SSEN’s north Caledonia region, said: “We’re delighted to progress two major projects as part of our £5 million investment programme in Moray and the north-east coast, delivering vital upgrades to equipment installed in the 1960s which is reaching the end of its operational life.

“Our priority is to ensure a safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity for our customers, and this investment goes a long way to delivering on that commitment for thousands of existing homes and businesses, as well as those looking to connect to our network in the coming years.”