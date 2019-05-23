Boost for north-east as figures show fall in disorder crimes

Crimes of disorder have dropped by nearly 13% in parts of the north-east, new statistics have shown.

The figures, which cover Banff and Buchan, Fraserburgh and Troup, demonstrate a 12.8% drop in complaints of crimes of disorder between April 2018 and March 2019.

However, the number of overall category one crimes reported to police has remained relatively steady, with a fall from 108 reports to 102 last year.

A total of 2,670 disorder complaints were received in the 12 months to March, down from 3,062 the previous year.

The news of the decrease has been welcomed by politicians.

Committee vice-chairman Michael Roy said: “There have been problems in the past, but the police have been tackling this.

“All agencies have been working together to reduce, if not eliminate, antisocial behaviour.

“Many groups have been working together and it’s good their efforts have been successful.”

Fraserburgh and District councillor Charles Buchan said the news would be a relief to residents following a number of concerns over the issue.

He said: “It is really good to see these figures. It may be a sign that some of the younger people are starting to grow up and are behaving themselves a bit more.

“It is very, very welcome news for the area and I hope the trend of this keeps on going down.

“It is disappointing there’s not much change in the overall number of crimes.

“However, in larger towns there will always be some crime.

“It is a difficult thing to deal with and the police do everything they can.”

He added: “It is good news that things are looking better on disorder.

“That will be reassuring, particularly to the older people in the community.

“It is good the police are on top of things.”

The new statistics will be discussed when Banff and Buchan area committee meets next week.

Police Scotland said it does not comment on reports before they are presented to the committee.