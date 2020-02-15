Boost for Aberdeen haulage company

An Aberdeen haulage firm has taken delivery of eight new lorries as part of a near £1 million upgrade scheme.

ARR Craib Transport has a fleet of Scania 450 tractor units and curtain-sided trailers as part of their investment.

The Dyce-based firm is part of the Gregory Distribution Group and has depots across the UK in Inverness, Cumbernauld, Stockton-on-Tees and Great Yarmouth.

ARR Craib employ more than 400 staff and has around 275 in Scotland.

Sandy Bruce, the company’s head of distance sales, welcomed the new additions to their fleet.

He said: “We are delighted with this investment by the Gregory Group which demonstrates their commitment to our distance business and the recognition of the hard work everyone at Craib’s is putting in.

“These new vehicles are among the first in this year’s capital investment programme.”